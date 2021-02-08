Man faces murder charge after wife’s body is found in RV

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Middle Georgia say a man has been charged with murder after his wife’s body was found inside a recreational vehicle.

Houston County Sheriff’s officials say the woman was found dead Sunday.

WMAZ-TV reports that deputies responding to a 911 call found 60-year-old Debra Seidenfaden’s body.

Sheriff’s officials say her husband told a neighbor that he had been in an argument with her, and that he had killed her.

Authorities say 78-year-old Harold Seidenfaden is jailed without bond on a murder charge.

It was unknown whether Seidenfaden has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The cause of death wasn’t immediately released.