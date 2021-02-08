Man faces murder charge after wife’s body is found in RV

Georgia News

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Middle Georgia say a man has been charged with murder after his wife’s body was found inside a recreational vehicle.

Houston County Sheriff’s officials say the woman was found dead Sunday.

WMAZ-TV reports that deputies responding to a 911 call found 60-year-old Debra Seidenfaden’s body.

Sheriff’s officials say her husband told a neighbor that he had been in an argument with her, and that he had killed her.

Authorities say 78-year-old Harold Seidenfaden is jailed without bond on a murder charge.

It was unknown whether Seidenfaden has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The cause of death wasn’t immediately released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories