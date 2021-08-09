Man drowns in swamp area near Georgia-South Carolina line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Divers have recovered the body of an Augusta man one day after he drowned in a swamp near the Georgia-South Carolina line.

The Augusta Chronicle reports that the body of 32-year-old Jamaal Warwell was found Sunday, one day after he went under water in a pond in the Phinizy Swamp area just south of Augusta.

Sgt. Brian Hobbins of the Department of Natural Resources said that Warwell had been in a group participating in orienteering.

That’s a sport where competitors race from one checkpoint to the next with just a map and compass.

WJBF reports there are alligators and snakes in the pond, but his body was recovered intact without any marks.

Family members told officials he was a decent swimmer.

“It’s hard to say if he cramped up or just panicked, but there was no attack by an alligator or anything like that,” Hobbins said.