Man drowns in swamp area near Georgia-South Carolina line

Georgia News
Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Divers have recovered the body of an Augusta man one day after he drowned in a swamp near the Georgia-South Carolina line.

The Augusta Chronicle reports that the body of 32-year-old Jamaal Warwell was found Sunday, one day after he went under water in a pond in the Phinizy Swamp area just south of Augusta.

Sgt. Brian Hobbins of the Department of Natural Resources said that Warwell had been in a group participating in orienteering.

That’s a sport where competitors race from one checkpoint to the next with just a map and compass.

WJBF reports there are alligators and snakes in the pond, but his body was recovered intact without any marks.

Family members told officials he was a decent swimmer.

“It’s hard to say if he cramped up or just panicked, but there was no attack by an alligator or anything like that,” Hobbins said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories