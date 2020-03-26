Man drives into patrol car after threatening to shoot wife

BONHAM, Ga. (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) — Authorities say a Georgia man threatening to kill his wife drove into a patrol car.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Richard Nicholas Head was charged last Thursday on a dozen charges including aggravated assault and fleeing police.

The Fannin County Sheriff’s Office says Head drove around his wife’s car to hit a patrol car responding to his wife’s 911 call before escaping the scene.

He was caught by another deputy after a brief chase.

His wife says she and Head got into an argument which resulted in him threatening to shoot her and trying to run her car off the road.

Head was booked into a county jail after his arrest.