ATLANTA (AP) — A suspect has been detained after a deadly shooting Thursday in downtown Atlanta near the city’s subway train station.

Atlanta Police spokeswoman TaSheena Brown says the shooting happened just outside the Five Points MARTA station.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the incident left a man dead after a bullet struck him in the face.

Neither the suspect’s nor victim’s names have been released.

Detectives are working to determine what led to the shooting.