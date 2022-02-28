BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 killing of a federal law enforcement trainee in coastal Georgia.

The Brunswick News reports a jury in Glynn County Superior Court convicted Calvin Robert Jenkins of murder in the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Wolf Valmond.

Jenkins was sentenced by the trial judge last week following the verdict.

Authorities say Valmond was a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol employee undergoing training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center when he was killed in December 2019.

Prosecutors said both Jenkins and Valmond had been at a bar on St. Simons Island when an argument broke out about a woman’s missing cellphone.

Authorities said Jenkins retrieved a handgun from his car and shot Valmond.