Man convicted in 13-year-old rape case after kit finally tested

by: The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a 2007 rape case in Georgia has been closed after a sexual assault kit was finally tested.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. announced the conviction Friday of 54-year-old Dana Sterling, of Atlanta, in connection with the assault of a 31-year-old woman who was walking along an Atlanta street when he approached her.

Sterling was convicted of rape, aggravated sodomy, terroristic threats, kidnapping and aggravated assault. Sentencing is set for March 9.  

