Man charged with murder following shooting at Augusta mobile home park

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One man is behind bars after shooting and killing a man at an Augusta mobile home park.

Peter Berkery, 38, of Augusta is charged with Murder.

Tuesday, August 31st, at 7:33pm, Richmond County Deputies responded to Castle Pines Mobile Home Park on Mike Padgett Highway in reference to a shooting.

Upon their arrival, they located the victim, 21-year old Raven Fulton of Warrenton, Ga., who had been shot at least one time.

Fulton was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he died Wednesday morning.

Berkery was apprehended on the scene.

He was initially charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime.

The charge has been upgraded to Murder.

