SNELLVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man was charged with second-degree murder Wednesday after his 8-month-old daughter died after she was left in a hot car.

Snellville police Detective Jeff Manley said Davied Japez McCorry Whatley went to the Snellville Police Department around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday to retrieve a gun that was being held in the property department there.

Officers determined there was a warrant out for his arrest and took him into custody. Manley said Whatley never mentioned he’d left his infant daughter in the car.

The child’s grandmother brought her to a hospital roughly seven hours later, but the infant was dead.