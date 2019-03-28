UPDATE: Court grants trial delay for man charged with killing GA teacher Tara Grinstead

ATLANTA (AP/WSAV) - A man accused of killing a high school teacher and beauty queen has been granted a delay in his trial.

The Supreme Court of Georgia on Thursday announced the stay for Ryan Alexander Duke.

He is accused in the 2005 murder of Tara Grinstead.

Duke was scheduled to go on trial Monday, April 1. His attorneys filed an emergency motion Tuesday, saying the trial judge wrongly denied Duke funding to pay for expert witnesses in DNA, false confessions and psychology.

The Court has ordered briefing and oral argument on that question, which has been scheduled for the morning of Tuesday, May 7.

