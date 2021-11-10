Man charged following shooting spree in Augusta using AK-47

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Augusta man is behind bars following a weekend shooting spree that damaged several homes and vehicles, including a deputy’s unmarked car.

19-year old Jabari Williams is charged with Nine counts of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm or Knife During Commission of a Crime, Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree.

According to incident reports issued by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO), on November 6th, Williams fired several rounds into a Villa Marie Apartment building on Deans Bridge Road.

Luckily none of the nine people inside the home were injured.

The following day, November 7th, authorities say Jabari Williams fired several shots into a home on the 2400 block of Amsterdam Drive .

Reports say he was upset after a woman, pregnant with his child, posted pictures of his dirty underwear on social media.

The home was shot at four times and two vehicles were both shot at two times.

On Monday, November 8th, Williams fired numerous rounds at an unmarked RCSO deputy’s vehicle, striking it twice.

According to warrants, the suspect used an AK-47 in all three shootings.

He was arrested without incident on Plantation Road in Augusta.

No one was injured in the three shootings.

Williams remains in the Richmond County Jail.