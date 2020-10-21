Inmate caught in empty house after escaping through jail fence

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB/AP) — An inmate has been recaptured in southwest Georgia after escaping Sunday through the jail fence.

photo: Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

Sumter County Chief Deputy Eric Bryant tells WALB-TV that Charlie Lester was found in an abandoned house in Americus.

Lester was being held on charges including rape, sodomy, aggravated sodomy, and enticing a child.

He escaped Sunday, while outside for recreation, through multiple layers of fencing. Bryant says Lester may have broken part of the fence.

He says the barrier has been repaired. Bryant says officials arrested two other people Tuesday who they believe helped Lester escape or hide.

Bryant says Lester will face additional escape charges.