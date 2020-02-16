Man attacks 80-year-old woman, daughter at Georgia grocery store

FOREST PARK, Ga. (CNN) – Authorities in Georgia are offering a reward for information after a man attacked a 60-year-old woman and her 80-year-old mother in an Atlanta area grocery store.

Surveillance video from the Wholesale Food Outlet in Forest Park shows a man, at least six feet tall, punch 60-year-old Kathy Malone in the face. He can then be seen turning around and grabbing 80-year-old Mary Gardner by the hair, yanking her off a motorized scooter.

“He slammed me so hard on that floor, and you know the floor is concrete, and it just happened so fast,” Gardner said.

Gardner was left with scrapes and bruises after the attack.

“If I had my cane, I left it in the car, I would’ve hit him in the back of the head,” Gardner said.

Gardner and Malone say the man thought Gardner was trying to cut in front of him in the checkout line. They say they are thankful for the store’s manager, who stepped in and stopped the attack from escalating any further.

“I’m just hoping that somebody will see this man and turn him in, because he needs to pay for what he did to my mother,” Malone said.

Authorities say they are worried about the man committing another violent act. Anyone with information is asked to call Forest Park area CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477.