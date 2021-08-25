Man arrested in Burke County for possessing child pornography

BURKE COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) arrested and charged a man with multiple counts of possessing Child Pornography.

Investigators with the BCSO Criminal Investigation Division received information from the GBI’s Internet Crimes against Children Task Force where it revealed multiple files containing child pornographic images and videos had been uploaded via an IP Address.

As a result of the investigation, Robert Godbee, 22, was identified and interviewed.

After further investigation, Robert Godbee was taken into custody without incident and charged with two counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Godbee was transported and committed to the Burke County Detention Center