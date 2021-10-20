Man arrested, hospitalized after 3 killed in south Georgia

DAWSON, Ga. (AP) — A man accused of killing three people in southwest Georgia remains hospitalized Tuesday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Monday charged 54-year-old Larry Eugene Calloway of Parrot with three counts of felony murder.

Officials found 54-year-old John Baisden Sr. and 19-year-old Joshua Brown shot dead at a home in Bronwood.

Later, 57-year-old Ida Mae Johnson was found shot at a home in Dawson. She died there.

Agents say Calloway was involved in a relationship with a relative of the victims.

They didn’t explain why Calloway might have wanted to kill the people.

Authorities said Calloway was arrested after flipping a vehicle and running away Monday.