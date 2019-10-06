Man armed with machete shot by Athens police officer, GBI investigating

ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Saturday in Athens.

Just before 5 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a domestic incident at University Gardens Apartments at Baxter Drive in Athens.

When officers arrived, they were confronted by a male subject armed with a machete. The man ignored commands to drop the machete and attacked one of the officers. Another officer shot the subject. He was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

No officers were injured. This incident is still under investigation.