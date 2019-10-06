Man armed with machete shot by Athens police officer, GBI investigating

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Saturday in Athens.

Just before 5 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a domestic incident at University Gardens Apartments at Baxter Drive in Athens.

When officers arrived, they were confronted by a male subject armed with a machete. The man ignored commands to drop the machete and attacked one of the officers. Another officer shot the subject. He was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

No officers were injured. This incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories