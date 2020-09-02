Man accused of posing as homeless teen to enroll in school

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a 21-year-old man who allegedly claimed to be a homeless teenager has been arrested after providing false information to enroll in high school as a 14-year-old.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says a woman reported an “unruly juvenile” at her home last week and deputies discovered Abay Holmes.

Capt. Brad King said the woman thought Holmes was a homeless teen and let him stay with her.

Fingerprints later proved he was actually an adult.

Holmes remained in jail Tuesday on charges including giving false information to law enforcement and giving false statements or writings to conceal facts or fraudulent documents.