Man accused of killing teen while driving drunk dies in jail

Georgia News

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff says a man accused of killing a teen by driving drunk apparently has killed himself in jail.

News agencies report that Fayette County deputies found 60-year-old Robert Lee Stevenson’s body in an infirmary cell Friday morning.

Sheriff Barry H. Babb said in a news release that there were signs of self-inflicted injury.

Stevenson was being held without bond on eight charges including DUI and homicide by vehicle.

He was accused of killing 16-year-old Russell Logan, a student at Starr’s Mill High School, on Feb. 10.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories