Man accused of killing teen while driving drunk dies in jail

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff says a man accused of killing a teen by driving drunk apparently has killed himself in jail.

News agencies report that Fayette County deputies found 60-year-old Robert Lee Stevenson’s body in an infirmary cell Friday morning.

Sheriff Barry H. Babb said in a news release that there were signs of self-inflicted injury.

Stevenson was being held without bond on eight charges including DUI and homicide by vehicle.

He was accused of killing 16-year-old Russell Logan, a student at Starr’s Mill High School, on Feb. 10.