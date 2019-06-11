Man accused of killing teacher denied appeal to delay trial

(WSAV) – The Georgia Supreme Court denied an appeal to delay the trial of a man accused of murdering a South Georgia school teacher.

Ryan Duke is accused of killing Tara Grinstead in Ocilla in 2005. Police say he and his friend, Bo Dukes, tried to cover up the crime by burning her body in a pecan orchard.

In his pre-trial appeal, Ryan Duke’s attorney argued he was entitled to public funding for expert witnesses and investigators in order to form a proper defense.

Ryan Duke was not arrested in connection to the killing until more than a decade after Grinstead’s disappearance. Bo Dukes was convicted of concealing the death earlier this year.

