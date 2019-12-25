Macon celebrating a busy year on movie, TV screens

MACON, Ga (AP) – It’s been a busy year at the movies _ and on television _ for the city of Macon.

The central Georgia city found itself practically ignored by Hollywood for two years before 2019 arrived.

Then things changed quickly. Five TV and movie productions used locations in Macon as backdrops during the past year.

A parkway and a former chicken plant were used to film scenes for “Zombieland: Double Tap.”

HBO chose a section of downtown Macon to stand in for 1930s New York in the TV series “Watchmen.”

Aaron Buzza of the Macon Film Commission says Hollywood has taken notice of the city’s uniqueness, its architecture and its proximity to Atlanta.