Macon bar ordered to stop serving alcohol after shooting

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A downtown Macon bar can’t serve alcohol for 90 days following a weekend shooting that left two people dead and two others wounded.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis announced the suspension of the Thirsty Turtle’s alcohol license on Tuesday. Sheriff’s deputies have yet to name any suspects in the Saturday shooting.

The same bar had its license suspended for 90 days following a November shooting that killed a woman and injured a dozen other people.

Davis says he will ask Macon-Bibb commissioners to consider any further action. Mayor Lester Miller supported the suspension, saying the bar appears to be a “toxic environment.”