Machete carrying man shot by LaGrange Police officer, GBI investigating

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in LaGrange, following an incident Tuesday morning.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, a machete carrying man was shot after ignoring commands given by a police officer.

The incident began Tuesday morning following a 911 call at 5:18 a.m. According to police, in the 911 call, a city employee reported a man walking down the street, carrying a machete..

Official say following the report, a police officer, Corporal David Horseman, responded to the area and made contact with the man, who identified himself as Ronald McCormick.

McCormick continued to walk down the street and the officer radioed back to dispatch to get more information on McCormick.

Police say dispatch communicated to the officer that McCormick, 39, was wanted on three superior court bench warrants for possession of methamphetamine, cruelty to children in the 1st degree, obstruction, battery, and possession of methamphetamine and drug related items.

Driving in his police cruiser, the officer continued to follow McCormick as he was walking near Hill Street, according to police.

Police say the officer attempted to approach McCormick and he began to run toward Greenville Street. The officer radioed in for backup and followed McCormick.

When the officer got to Greenville Street, police say he confronted McCormick, who refused to drop his machete. The officer tased McCormick, but he continued to hold on to the machete. The officer then shot his gun at McCormick, who was hit multiple times.

McCormick was given medical treatment at the scene and then transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for further treatment.

McCormick’s condition is unknown at this time.

The GBI was called in to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the GBI Columbus Office at (706) 565-7888. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.