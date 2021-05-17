Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan not seeking reelection

ATLANTA (WSAV) — Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan announced Monday he is not seeking reelection.

“It is truly an honor to serve as Lt. Governor and I have no intention of slowing down on my policy over politics platform,” Duncan said. “The people of Georgia elected me to serve four years and I will give them nothing less. I look forward to working with the Senate during the upcoming Redistricting special session this fall and the 2022 legislative session starting in January.”

Duncan said he will focus a majority of his time on building an organization called GOP 2.0 in the coming months. He said its focus is to “heal” and “rebuild” the party through conservative policies, genuine empathy and a respectful tone (P.E.T.)

“The national events of the last six months have deeply affected my family in ways I would have never imagined when I first asked for their support to run for Lieutenant Governor in 2017,” Duncan said. “Through all of the highs and lows of the last six months they have never left my side and are once again united behind me in my pursuit of a better way forward for our conservative party – a GOP 2.0.”

Duncan was elected as Lt. Gov. in November 2018.