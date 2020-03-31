Low income, elderly, disabled Georgians can receive assistance cooling their homes starting Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Low income, elderly and disabled Georgians can receive help cooling their homes beginning Wednesday.

Eligible residents can apply for cooling assistance through the Division of Family and Children Service’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) beginning April 1. Eligible households will receive between $350 and $400 towards their energy costs.

To qualify, a family’s annual income must be less than or equal to 60% of the median income for a Georgia family.

For a household of one, the income threshold is $23,776. The income threshold for a household of five is $53,040.

Those seeking assistance will be asked to provide the following:

Most recent cooling bill or statement of service from their heating providers

Most recent heating bill or statement of service

Social Security cards for each member of the household

Proof of Citizenship for the applicant

Proof of Income for the last 30 days for each adult member of the household Proof of Income can include, but is not limited to, a paycheck stup or public assistance verification letter

Verification of Social Security or unemployment benefits for all applicable household members

For more information on applying for the program, contact your local Community Action Agency. To find a Community Action Agency in your area, visit http://www.georgiacaa.org.

LIHEAP says its program helped more than 190,000 customers with heating and cooling bills and provided over $68 million in assistance in 2019.