SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year — if you’re the IRS.

With tax season in full swing, those looking to save a little are in luck. The state of Georgia has a slew of tax credits filers can take advantage of to scrape a few extra dollars into their pockets this spring.

Below is the full list of Georgia’s tax credits.

Listed below are some tax credits you can file for and a brief description to see if you qualify.

Employer’s Credit for Approved Employee Retraining

This tax credit is for employers to recoup costs of retraining employees to use new equipment or technology.

Low-Income Housing Tax Credit

This gives tax credits to those who own rental properties for low-income residents. The home’s income tax liability is reduced if the owners invest long-term into affordable rental housing.

Employer’s Job Tax Credit

Any manufacturing, warehousing and distribution processing, tele-communications, broadcasting, tourism or research and development business or head-quarters in Georgia can take advantage of the employer’s job tax.

Business Enterprise Vehicle Credit

Businesses that buy cars used specifically to transport their employees are eligble for a credit. Each car must carry an average of four employees daily.

Low-Income Tax Credit

If you rake in less than $20,000 a year and are not claimed or eligible to be claimed as a dependant, you can earn some tax credits.

Film Tax Credit

Productions that cost more than $500,000, are eligible for a 20% tax credit. An additional 10% credit can be obtianed if the finished product includes a promotional state-provided logo.

Adoption of a Foster Child Credit

If you adopted a foster child between Jan. 1, 2008 and Jan. 1, 2021, you’re eligible for a $2,000 credit per child.

Low Emission Vehicle Credit

If you have a low emission car, you’re eligible for a tax credit. Filers are eligible to a credit worth up to 10% of the car’s value or a simple $2,500 credit — whichever amount is lesser. You might also be eligible to receive even more if you have a zero-emission car.

Employer’s Credit for Purchasing Child Care Property

Employers who buy child care property can receive a credit totaling 100% of the cost. The credit is claimed at a 10% rate per year for 10 years. Any unused credit can be carried forward for three years.

Employer’s Credit for Providing or Sponsoring Child Care for Employees