Looking back: Jimmy Carter sworn into office 45 years ago

PLAINS, Ga. (WRBL) – Thursday marks 45 years since former President Jimmy Carter’s inauguration.

On this day, Jan, 20, in 1977, the Plains, Georgia, native and neighbor was sworn in as the 39th president of the United States.

The young farm boy turned elected official would take the oath of office on a cold-yet-sunny morning.

From the governor’s mansion to the White House, Carter would become the commander-in-chief at just 52 years old. On the big day, he was, of course, joined by first lady Rosalynn Carter.

His administration would go on to focus on human rights, clean energy and poverty across the globe.

From the peanut farm to the presidency, Carter would go on to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his work done in Oval Office.

The former president and first lady are now living in their hometown near close friends and family.

The Carters have recently shifted their efforts of generosity from giving back across the globe to now giving back to Plains through the Carter Plains Foundation.

President Carter celebrated his 97th birthday on Oct. 1, 2021.