Loeffler, Perdue: Georgia secretary of state should resign

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are calling on Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to resign, accusing his office of failing to provide transparency in recent elections.

Loeffler and Perdue, both Republicans, are vying for Senate seats in Georgia’s runoff races.

“Honest elections are paramount to the foundation of our democracy,” a statement from the senators reads, in part. “The Secretary of State has failed to deliver honest and transparent elections. He has failed the people of Georgia, and he should step down immediately.”

The secretary of state’s office has provided several updates in recent days, and one Monday morning, in an effort to keep Georgians updated on the process. Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting implementation manager, addressed some recent issues that have surfaced, including a processing matter in Fulton County.

He said any allegations of voter fraud will be fully investigated.

The statement from Perdue and Loeffler made general accusations without presenting any specific evidence to support their claims.

The Trump campaign filed one election-related lawsuit in Georgia, which was dismissed by a Chatham County judge.

The senators and Raffensperger seem to agree on one thing: every legal vote should be counted, a phrase repeated by all parties in recent days.