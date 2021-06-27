Locations set for 5 Georgia redistricting hearings

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia state lawmakers have set locations for five upcoming hearings to collect public input on how they should redraw election districts for the state’s 14 members of Congress, state senators and state representatives and public service commissioners.

The General Assembly must redraw the districts every 10 years to balance population changes. A special session is expected this fall in advance of qualifying for the 2022 elections.

Lawmakers meet Monday at the state capitol in Atlanta, Tuesday at South Forsyth High School in Cumming and Wednesday at Dalton State College in Dalton. All hearings begin at 5 p.m.

Residents can submit testimony and watch hearings online.