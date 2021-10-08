LIVE: Small plane crash at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport

ATLANTA (WSAV) – A plane crashed Friday afternoon at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport.

WXIA reports the crash started a fire and shut down the airport. Video and images from the scene show a small, charred plane off to the side of a runway.

Further details, including the number of people on the plane and their conditions, are limited at this time.

According to WXIA, a witness said a single-engine Cessna had taken off and failed to get much altitude before coming back down and crashing.

DeKalb-Peachtree Airport is located in the northeastern part of the county. It provides service for smaller general aviation aircraft, according to the DeKalb County website.

This story is developing. Keep an eye on this page for updates.