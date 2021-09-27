WATCH: Herd of goats on the loose in Atlanta

ATLANTA (WSAV) – A herd of goats is on the loose in Atlanta’s Buckhead.

According to WXIA, nearly two dozen goats are roaming near a Rooms To Go Furniture store on Piedmont Road early Monday afternoon.

Details are limited at this time, though the Atlanta Police Department is aware of the situation.

“Animal Control has responded to the scene and the owner of the goats has also been contacted and is en route to remove them from the area,” a statement from Atlanta PD reads. “No injuries reported at this time as the investigation continues.”