ATLANTA (AP) — A Republican candidate for Georgia lieutenant governor has acknowledged he has been flying to campaign events on his family’s private plane.

However, state Sen. Burt Jones hasn’t disclosed any donations or expenses related to the flights in campaign finance filings.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that a campaign spokesperson for Jones said the Jackson businessman planned to pay one lump sum after the May 24 primary for all flights taken.

However, state campaign finance laws don’t appear to allow that approach.

The newspaper reports that flights recorded by airplane tracking websites suggest at least eight one-way flights between Feb. 2 and May 9.