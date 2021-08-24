Lecturers at Georgia university resign over COVID concerns

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Two University of North Georgia lecturers have resigned over concerns about teaching in the classroom during the state’s latest COVID-19 surge.

Lorraine Buchbinder tells The Times of Gainesville that the university is asking her to choose between their jobs and the health of themselves and their families.

Buchbinder says she and a colleague — Cornelia Lambert — resigned last week.

Both are history lecturers. School spokeswoman Sylvia Carson said masks and vaccinations are “strongly encouraged, but not mandated.”

She said that faculty members can’t require students to wear masks in their classrooms.