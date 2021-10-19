Leaders from across Peach State recognized for efforts to clean up waterways

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Water Coalition (GWC) released a new report Tuesday recognizing efforts to protect the state’s water. From clean energy initiatives, to waste reduction this year’s honorees are cleaning up our waterways.

Individuals. businesses and community leaders from across the state and right here in Savannah are being honored for the work they’ve done to make sure residents have access to clean water. The initiatives being recognized this year include habitat restoration, waste reduction, environmental advocacy and renewable energy support.

GWC says those things play an important role in protecting our water. In Savannah, the aluminum to-go cup program and an educator at savannah state university were recognized for their contributions.

“It just really shows that there are so many different ways to be a steward of our natural resources and I’m just really thankful that the Georgia Water Coalition is continuing to produce this positive report,” says Dr. Dionne Hoskins-Brown. Brown serves as the Savannah State University Director of NOAA Sponsored Programs for the Department of Marine and Environmental Science.