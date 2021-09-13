Lawsuit: Solitary confinement in Georgia prison overly harsh

ATLANTA (AP) — A new federal lawsuit claims that men held in solitary confinement in a Georgia prison are subjected to harsh and isolating conditions that often lead to self-injury and violence.

The lawsuit was filed Friday against a dozen Department of Corrections officials. It says the conditions in certain parts of Georgia State Prison in Reidsville are so terrible that they violate the constitutional rights of the men housed there.

Brought on behalf of three men held in solitary confinement who are seeking class-action status, the lawsuit seeks “to stop prison officials from isolating people in deplorable conditions.”

A Department of Corrections spokeswoman said the agency does not comment on pending litigation.