DECATUR, Ga. (WSAV) – A customer is suing the manager and employees of a Popeyes in Georgia for allegedly ripping out her hair as she was trying to correct her order.

The Decatur restaurant is named in the suit as well.

“On this night, I simply wanted to get food for my kids,” said Denetra Dawson at a press conference Friday. “I didn’t — I still don’t understand this. Why me? I didn’t think I’d make it back to my kids.”

According to Attorney Mawuli Davis of the Davis Bozeman Law Firm, the incident unfolded on Sept. 3, 2022, when Dawson order a 12-piece box of chicken from the restaurant. She received the wrong order, Davis said, and as she drove up to the window of the drive-thru to correct the order, things escalated.

Davis said the manager, Tenister Evans, and two employees related to her, Tenice Taylor and Zariah Evans, got upset and came out into the drive-thru line in a violent attempt to get her to move her vehicle.

“Beating her, punching her, scratching her, attempting to choke her,” the attorney said. He showed photos of Dawson in which one of her braids had been torn off of her scalp.

“They’re full-blown attack mode, with three Popeyes employees in uniform, in the drive-thru,” Davis said.

The attack apparently continued until Dawson grabbed her licensed firearm.

Police were called to the scene and arrested Taylor and Zariah Evans on battery charges and Tenister Evans for obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

The lawsuit claims that Popeyes fostered an environment that puts pressure on its employees to keep the line moving and in worst cases, can make some workers aggressive. It also alleges Popeyes failed in its responsibility to train the three employees.

The suit seeks punitive damages for Dawson, though a dollar amount isn’t named. That, Davis said, should be decided in court.

Full lawsuit