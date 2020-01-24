Lawmakers question teacher raise as state cuts other budgets

ATLANTA (AP) – Lawmakers who write Georgia’s budget question Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to grant a teacher pay raise while cutting other spending.

Top House and Senate committee chairmen said Thursday that cuts are hard to swallow when Kemp wants to spend $376 million on teacher raises.

Some agency directors tell lawmakers that they can maintain services while spending less by reorganizing or cutting underused programs.

Others tell lawmakers that less money means they will do less.

Some lawmakers ask whether a measure to increase online sales tax collections could provide extra money.

But a Kemp administration official advises against relying on higher revenue projections.