ATLANTA (WSAV) — Legendary University of Georgia football coach Vince Dooley’s life and legacy were commemorated by Delta Airlines this week.

The airline giant now has a Boeing 767-400 with a memorial seal honoring the Hall of Famer who passed away in late October at the age of 90.

The company says that it has always maintained a strong relationship with the University of Georgia and Bulldogs fans everywhere. For over 40 years, the airline has worked with the Georgia Bulldogs—even transporting Dooley’s team to New Orleans where they snagged a national title in 1980.

The dedication ceremony was attended by Delta CEO Ed Bastian, the Dooley Family, Gov. Brian Kemp; Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones; Billy Payne, former chairman of Augusta National Golf Club; team captain of the 1980 UGA team Frank Ros; as well as several Delta employees attended the event.

Photo courtesy of Delta Airlines

Photo courtesy of Delta Airlines



Dooley’s son, who was in attendance, took the time to share memories of his late father and celebrate his career and achievements alongside his dedication to the Georgia Bulldogs.

According to the company’s website, the airline will transport the team once again to their second consecutive College Football Playoffs in Los Angeles.