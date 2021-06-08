Kroger looking to hire 1,400 in job fair

ATLANTA (WSAV) — Those looking for a job at Kroger are in luck. The supermarket chain announced a job fair in stores across Georgia, East Alabama and South Carolina June 10.

Kroger has 1,400 jobs open in retail, manufacturing, pharmacy, e-commerce and logistics operations. Those interested can register for an in-store or virtual interview.

“We are truly driven to be the best employer and one of the best places to work, no matter your skillset, role, or ambitions,” Felix Turner said, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “In today’s highly competitive labor market, we know talent is selective and attracted to companies that are leading with a clear purpose, growing and improving every day, and committed to offering a diverse, inclusive, and engaging culture where they can thrive and excel.”