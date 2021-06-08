Kidnapping report in Georgia ends with 5 arrested in Alabama

BUCHANAN, Ga. (AP) — An investigation that began with a report of a kidnapping in Georgia resulted in the arrests in Alabama of five people suspected of human smuggling.

The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office says a woman paid to have her 16-year-old son brought into the United States and went to the Georgia Welcome Center to get the teen after making a down payment.

An alleged smuggler wouldn’t hand over the youth, so the woman called 911 early Monday.

Five people were later arrested at the Alabama Welcome Center, and the youth was taken back to Georgia.