Kemp’s order deploying National Guard troops for protests expiring

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp is allowing his emergency orders to mobilize the Georgia National Guard to assist with protests to expire Monday night.

Two weekends ago, the governor authorized up to 3,000 troops to be deployed to assist cities across the state. Kemp said the state will continue to monitor as some protests continue over the death of George Floyd and police brutality.

“I greatly appreciate the men and women of the Georgia National Guard, state and local law enforcement, and all first responders who kept Georgians safe and ensured peaceful demonstrations across our great state. This coordinated team worked tirelessly to protect communities, businesses, and everyone exercising their Constitutional rights. Given the success of this partnership and after several discussions with public safety officials and community leaders, my executive orders authorizing a State of Emergency and mobilizing Georgia National Guard troops will expire at 11:59 PM tonight. Moving forward, we will continue to monitor activity around the state and remain prepared to respond if necessary.“

It’s expected COVID-19 testing in Georgia may be back on the rise as National Guard troops go back to those duties.