Kemp urges safeguards against teaching on race in Georgia

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks to Republicans at the 6th Congressional District convention in Alpharetta, Ga., on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Republicans gathered in congressional district conventions across the state. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is signaling that shares concerns of Republicans who fear that public school students are being indoctrinated that the United States is inherently racist.

Georgia’s Republican governor wrote a letter to the state Board of Education urging them to make sure critical race theory isn’t taught in Georgia schools.

The theory seeks to highlight how racism continues to shape public policy and social conditions.

There is little evidence that Georgia is sanctioning such teaching to any of its 1.7 million public school students.

Kemp spokesperson Cody Hall calls Thursday’s letter “primarily a preventative measure.”

The letter is one example of measures Kemp may take to shore up Republican support as he runs for reelection in 2022.