ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp says he’ll quickly sign a bill suspending Georgia’s fuel tax through May.

The state Senate voted 55-0 on Thursday to give final approval to the measure.

Lawmakers sent House Bill 304 flying through the General Assembly in nine days after the Republican Kemp first proposed the measure on March 9.

Georgia’s gasoline price includes a federal tax of 18.4 cents per gallon and a state tax of 29.1 cents per gallon.

It could take some time for consumers to see relief, because gas stations now are selling fuel they were taxed on.