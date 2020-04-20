Kemp to discuss how Georgia could reopen amid virus fight

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp listens to a question from the press during a tour of a massive temporary hospital at the Georgia World Congress Center on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Atlanta. Kemp took part in a tour of the 200-bed facility, constructed quickly in the lower levels of the Georgia World Congress Center which normally plays host to large conventions and sporting events. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, Pool)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is planning a news conference where he’s expected to discuss plans for reopening the state as health officials continue battling the spread of the coronavirus.

Kemp, Lt Gov. Geoff Duncan and House Speaker David Ralston are expected to discuss the issue at the briefing Monday afternoon.

Kemp tweeted over the weekend that he participated in a conference call with other southern governors to discuss approaches to reopening their states’ economies.

In an interview with WXIA-TV on Friday, the governor said he favors uniform steps toward normalcy in Georgia to avoid a “hodgepodge” of varying approaches between cities and counties.