WATCH LIVE: Kemp announcing plan to vaccinate Georgia teachers, others

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is ready to announce that teachers are up next for COVID-19 vaccinations in Georgia, after weeks of waiting.

Kemp spokesperson Mallory Blount said the Republican governor will announce vaccination plans that will include teachers on Thursday.

She says Kemp will include others officials call “vulnerable Georgians.”

A Thursday announcement is unlikely to mean that shots for teachers will start Friday. Kemp has also faced pressure to open vaccinations to people with disabilities and frontline workers like those who work in poultry processing plants.

The state is nearing 1 million test-indicated COVID-19 infections and reached 17,000 confirmed and probable virus deaths Wednesday.