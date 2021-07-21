Kemp taps former Cobb candidate to Georgia utility regulator

FILE – In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks to reporters during a COVID-19 update in the Capitol in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor is naming businessman Fitz Johnson to fill a vacancy on the state Public Service Commission.

The vacancy is being created because Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday named Commissioner Chuck Eaton to a Fulton County judgeship.

Johnson is a Republican who ran unsuccessfully for the Cobb County Commission last year. The commission regulates private, for-profit utilities including Georgia Power. Johnson would represent the 3rd District, which includes Fulton, DeKalb, Clayton and Rockdale counties. Johnson lived in the Vinings area of Cobb County when he ran for office last year.

Its decisions affect the pocketbooks of millions of Georgians. The commissioners are elected statewide but must reside in particular districts.