Kemp talks transition to Georgia's top job

ATLANTA (WSAV) - After a bitter battle, Brian Kemp is making the transition from candidate to governor-elect.

Last week, Kemp congratulated his opponent, Democrat Stacey Abrams, on running a tough race. On Monday, he focused his comments on transitioning into the state’s top job.

Kemp said he understands taking on the position is “an enormous responsibility” and that he plans to do what it takes to ensure a smooth transition.

"Today, I want to make it very clear that my administration will be known as incredibly competent, obviously diverse, and clearly committed to doing the right thing even when no one is watching. We will transition efficiently, govern honestly and put hard-working Georgians first,” the governor-elect said.

He also addressed word that some in the entertainment industry are calling for a boycott of the state due to the controversy surrounding the governor’s race.

Kemp addresses #BoycottGeorgia

Actress and liberal activist Alyssa Milano tweeted on Friday questioning if the entertainment industry is willing to “support the economy of a totally corrupt state that suppresses democracy.”

Kemp responded by saying he isn’t concerned.

“I'm not worried about what some activist from Hollywood thinks about the election. I'm going to continue to protect the film tax credit,” he said. “The people I talked to in the campaign, they like our low costs, they like our business environment.”

Kemp’s former opponent also spoke out against the proposed boycott.

Abrams is also planning to file a federal lawsuit challenging the way the state conducts its elections. She says the suit will focus on “mismanagement” of the election which she believes kept some from casting a vote.