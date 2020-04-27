WATCH LIVE: Kemp, state officials provide COVID-19 update

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp and other state officials are set to provide an update Monday afternoon on Georgia’s COVID-19 response.

The briefing is expected to begin at 4:30 p.m. WSAV will bring you live coverage on-air and on this page.

The state has been in the national spotlight in recent days with Kemp receiving much criticism for his decision to open non-essential businesses like salons and bowling alleys.

Monday is the first day restaurants can reopen for dining. Theaters have the option to open back up as well.

As of noon, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports more than 23,700 cases of COVID-19. Over 4,400 people remain hospitalized and 942 have died in the pandemic.