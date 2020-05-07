WATCH LIVE: Kemp, state officials provide COVID-19 update

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp will be joined by other officials from around the state Thursday afternoon to provide an update on COVID-19 in Georgia.

From the Georgia State Capitol, Kemp, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson, Georgia National Guard Adjutant General Tom Carden and Augusta University President Dr. Brooks Keel will be available for the briefieng.

The press conference is expected to begin at 3:30 p.m. News 3 will bring you live coverage on-air and on this page.