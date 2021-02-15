Kemp signs new COVID-19 order addressing ventilation systems, weapons carry license, more

FILE – In this July 17, 2020, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp returns to his office after giving a coronavirus briefing at the Capitol in Atlanta. Kemp says he’s withdrawing a request for an emergency order that would block Atlanta from ordering people to wear masks in public or imposing other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp has signed off on new and revised guidance on Georgia’s response to COVID-19.

His executive order will remain in place from Tuesday until the end of the month.

According to the governor’s office, the order modifies sanitation guidance for businesses and events based on evidence of COVID-19’s ability to spread from surface contact.

Restaurants, non-critical infrastructure businesses and events must also ensure their ventilation systems operate properly. And all Georgia businesses are encouraged to the same.

Kemp’s office says this was modified in response to data showing increased air circulation and purification reduce the virus’ spread.

The order will also allow individuals to apply for a renewal of their weapons carry license up to 120 days after the expiration date.

Kemp’s order includes a provision allowing lawful noncitizens to apply for one or more additional 120-day driving permit or ID card from the Department of Drivers Services if they have a valid Georgia license or ID that expired on or after March 14, 2020.

“This provision is being made in response to the continued extended delays these residents are experiencing in receiving their lawful residency extensions from federal agencies,” the governor’s office stated.

They must have a request for extension of lawful residency pending with the Department of Homeland Security or other applicable federal agency and have already been granted a one-time 120-day temporary permit or ID permitted by Georgia law.