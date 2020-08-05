Kemp signs legislation allowing for early prescription refills during emergencies

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Governor Brian Kemp signed legislation to allow for early prescription refills during a state of emergency on Wednesday.

Kemp was joined by Commissioner John F. King, State Senator Kay Kirkpatrick, and State Representative Ron Stephens in signing Senate Bill 391.

The bill allows for the early refill of a 30-day prescription, regardless of when it was last fulfilled, for a Georgia resident of a county either under a state of emergency declared by Kemp, or under a hurricane warning issued by the National Weather Service.

Schedule II controlled substances are exempt from this change.

“This legislation is meant to ensure Georgians who are forced to either evacuate their homes or shelter in place have at least a 30-day supply of essential medications to get them through an emergency,” King said. “I’m thankful to Governor Kemp for signing this bill today to protect our most vulnerable citizens.”

Under the new law, King can extend this early prescription refill waiver by 15-day or 30-day increments through emergency order, if necessary.

“While this bill was initially aimed at helping Georgians under the threat of a hurricane or natural disaster, the recent COVID-19 outbreak has demonstrated the additional need for this change,” said Senator Kirkpatrick. “The elderly and medically fragile who should continue sheltering in place during this time will now have access to a larger supply of their medications up front and can avoid venturing out into public.”