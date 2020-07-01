Kemp signs Georgia’s $25.9 billion budget

Georgia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a $25.9 billion budget Tuesday, one day before the start of the new fiscal year.

The budget promises sharp cuts but avoids unpaid employee furloughs and layoffs.

The state will spend $25.9 billion of its own revenue, a 10% cut from what was originally expected. The cuts had once been projected to be as high as 14%.

Kemp also allowed lawmakers to spend $250 million out of the state’s savings account and increased projected tobacco tax revenue by $50 million. That and an improving economic outlook led to smaller reductions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories