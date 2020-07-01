Kemp signs Georgia’s $25.9 billion budget

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a $25.9 billion budget Tuesday, one day before the start of the new fiscal year.

The budget promises sharp cuts but avoids unpaid employee furloughs and layoffs.

The state will spend $25.9 billion of its own revenue, a 10% cut from what was originally expected. The cuts had once been projected to be as high as 14%.

Kemp also allowed lawmakers to spend $250 million out of the state’s savings account and increased projected tobacco tax revenue by $50 million. That and an improving economic outlook led to smaller reductions.